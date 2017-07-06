BRICS New Development Bank Involved in Two Active Projects in Russia

© Sputnik/ Zhanna Manukyan BRICS Nations Sign Roadmap for Cultural Cooperation in China

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The BRICS’ New Development Bank (NDB) is participating in two active projects in Russia worth over half a billion dollars, the lender’s chief said Thursday.

"In Russia we have two active projects… [estimated at] $560 million, both of which are sovereign," Kundapur Vaman Kamath said at a video press conference from Shanghai, China.

He said the development bank also had projects in the rest of the five BRICS emerging economies — five sovereign ones in China worth $1.7 billion; six sovereign ones in India worth $1.8 billion; five sovereign and two non-sovereign ones in Brazil worth $800 million; and three non-sovereign projects in South Africa worth $1.2 billion.