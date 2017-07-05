Register
19:22 GMT +305 July 2017
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem,

    India, Israel Set Up Research & Development Fund Worth $40 Mln

    © AP Photo/ Sebastian Scheiner
    India and Israel have signed seven agreements including the setting up of an India-Israel Industrial Research and Development and Technological Innovation Fund worth $40 million.

    Army General of the Indian Armed Forces Durga Prasad Nudurupati (second left), Deputy Commander of the troops of the Eastern Military District Lt-Gen Sergei Solomatin (center) and Acting Commander of the 5th Combined-Arms Army Major General Roman Kutuzov (second right) visit the Sergeyevsky testing grounds in the Primorye Territory during preparations for the Indra-2017 Russian-Indian military exercises
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Indian Delegation Visits Russia’s Polygon on Eve of Joint Drills
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The agreements were signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to Israel. On Wednesday, Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed a wide range of bilateral and international issues.

    The seven agreements include the setting up of the India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund, water conservation, save water utility reform in India, India-Israel Development Cooperation, plan to cooperate in atomic clocks, cooperation in electric propulsion for small satellites and cooperation in Geo-Leo Optical Link.

    "Prime Minister Netanyahu and I agreed to do much more together to protect our strategic interests. We will also cooperate to combat growing radicalisation and terrorism. Our cyber security authorities will exchange expertise and knowledge to tackle this menace in cyberspace," Prime Minister Modi said after the talks with his Israeli counterpart.

    "We also discussed the situation in West Asia and the wider region and it is India's hope that peace, dialogue and restrain will prevail," Modi further said.

    On Thursday, Modi will visit Haifa to pay homage to brave Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during World War I.

    Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel as India and Israel are celebrating 25 years of diplomatic relations.

     

     

