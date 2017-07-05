Register
14:48 GMT +305 July 2017
    Matthew, a liquefied natural gas tanker, unloads its cargo of 33 million gallons of LNG in Everett, Massachusetts

    Russia Monitoring Polish-US Talks on LNG Supplies - Kremlin

    © AP Photo/ Lawrence Jackson
    Russian analysts are closely following the negotiations between Poland and the United States on the deliveries of the liquefied natural gas (LNG), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday ahead of the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump during G20 summit in Hamburg.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Polish President Andrzej Duda said Warsaw is working on signing a long-term contract with the United States for the supply of the LNG, adding that the issue would be raised during Trump's visit to Poland which starts on Wednesday.

    "Undoubtedly, we pay attention to the news that come from Eastern Europe, bearing in mind, as you know, a planned bilateral meeting between the Russian and US presidents in Hamburg. As far as various commercial issues are concerned, that can be discussed and are being discussed these days, they are, of course, closely monitored by our analysts. At the same time, as you know, the agenda of our energy dialogue with Europe continues to be very significant," Peskov told reporters when asked if Russia was following the negotiations on the supply of the US LNG to Poland.

    Later on Wednesday, the US leader will start his second foreign trip heading for Poland ahead of his participation in the G20 summit in Germany. During the visit to the Eastern European country, Trump will meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and will participate in the Three Seas Initiative summit addressing the Central European, Baltic, and Western Balkan leaders.

    "Of course, we are thoroughly monitoring the reports coming from Eastern Europe, taking into consideration that the bilateral meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States is scheduled to take place in Hamburg," Peskov told reporters answering a corresponding question.

    Speaking about the statements voiced by certain experts that during the visit Trump wants to spread his influence over Eastern Europe, the spokesman said that these statements were "exercises in political science."

    Poland is one of the largest buyers of Russia's natural gas. According to the Gazprom export LLC company, in 2016 Poland imported 11,07 billion cubic meters (390 billion cubic feet) of Russia's natural gas, while the total export to non-CIS countries was over 178 billion cubic meters.

