Budapest-Moscow Economic Partnership Overcame Most Difficult Times

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that in the first four months of 2017 the volume of trade between the two countries rose by 30 percent.

"Economic partnership between Hungary and Russia overcame most difficult times and now it's possible to talk about the future prospects," Szijjarto said at the meeting with First Deputy Chairman of Russia's Council of the Federation Nicolay Federov in Moscow.

The Hungarian minister also gave the examples of Hungarian agricultural enterprises which successfully work in Russia. According to the diplomat, a meat processing factory and a slaughter house is put into operation in Russia's Sverdlovsk region, which is a joint Hungarian-Russian project.

Szijjarto also provided an example of successful cooperation in other spheres, noting that the investments of the pharmaceutical factory Gedeon Rihter reached 100 million euro ($113 million).

Szijjarto stressed the importance of maintaining the contact between Moscow and Budapest. Fedorov, in his turn, stated that Moscow continues to see Budapest as a strategic partner.