Russia, China Mulling Expansion of Nuclear Energy Cooperation - Putin's Aide

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia ahead of the G20 summit in Germany to meet President Vladimir Putin.

"The Russian side is taking part in the construction of the third and the fourth units of the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant, expansion of cooperation in the nuclear energy sector is planned," Ushakov told reporters.

On Monday evening, Putin will have an informal meeting in the evening with Xi, while the Chinese leader's "full-fledged official visit" will start on Tuesday and include bilateral talks and signing of documents, according to Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"It will have an unusual format: the leaders will meet with Russian and Chinese representatives of the public, businesses and media, who will briefly inform Putin and Xi Jinping on their cooperation," Peskov said.