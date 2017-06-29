© Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Will Vietnam Really Acquire Up to 24 Russian PAK FA Stealth Fighters Soon?

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia and Vietnam have agreed on more than 20 high-profile joint investment programs worth around $10 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday following a bilateral meeting with Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang in Moscow.

“Over 20 major joint investment programs were agreed upon, totaling around $10 billion,” Putin said.

The Vietnamese leader arrived on an official visit to Moscow Wednesday and had a meeting with Russian parliament's upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko, which was devoted to the development of parliamentary cooperation. The visit is expected to last until July 1.

The relations between Moscow and Hanoi have been developing as the latter is one of the biggest consumers of Russian military equipment. Vietnam signed a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on May 29, 2015.