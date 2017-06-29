New US-Mexico Sugar Deal 'Very Good' - Trump

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US President Donald Trump praised on Thursday the new deal on sugar negotiated between the United States and Mexico.

"New Sugar deal negotiated with Mexico is a very good one for both Mexico and the US," Trump stated in a Twitter message. "Had no deal for many years which hurt US badly."

The US and Mexican officials reached a deal in principal on June 6 to suspend anti-dumping and countervailing duties against Mexican sugar imports to the United States.

The agreement has five major elements, including price changes in order to protect the US sugar industry from Mexican dumping, a reduction in the percentage of refined sugar that can be imported as well as strict penalties for Mexican violations of the agreement.