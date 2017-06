© AP Photo/ Ahmed Omar Chinese Leader to Meet With Russian Prime Minister in July

BEIJING(Sputnik) — Russian and Chinese companies plan to sign dozens of deals worth over $10 billion during President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow next week, Assistant Foreign Minister Li Huilai said Thursday.

"During Chinese chairman Xi Jinping’s visit, companies of the two countries will sign several dozens of agreements estimated at over $10 billion," Li said at a press briefing.

Xi is expected to travel to Russia for a two-day visit on July 3. He will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, with topics ranging from energy and trade to strategic cooperation.