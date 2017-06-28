Rosatom Says Sees No Issues in Nuclear Cooperation With EU

© AP Photo/ Elizabeth Dalziel Rosatom Signs Deal on Potential Construction of Wind Farms in Saudi Arabia

BRUSSELS (Sputnik)Russia's Rosatom state atomic energy corporation sees no issues in its cooperation with the European Union in the nuclear sector, Rosatom's First Deputy Director General for Corporate Development and International Business Kirill Komarov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I see absolutely no problems in cooperation between the Russian Federation and the European Union in the nuclear energy sector. We have a very successful long-term cooperation, which began 47 years ago which never halted even for a day," Komarov said on the sidelines of a nuclear safety conference.

The official added that the cooperation between Moscow and Brussels in the nuclear sector was very beneficial for both sides.

"Today the volume of mutual trade, and I mean both supplies from Russia to the European Union and from Europe to Russia, as well as our joint projects in the third countries, is estimated at billions of euros annually. This cooperation is very successful and mutually beneficial, and we permanently develop it and expand it," Komarov added.

Russia and a number of EU member states have several joint projects in the nuclear sphere. For example, the construction of new units at the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) in Hungary or of the Hanhikivi NPP in Finland.