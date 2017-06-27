Kalashnikov Order Portfolio Grows Sixfold Compared to Pre-Sanctions Period

IZHEVSK (Sputnik) — Kalashnikov was created in August 2013 through a merger of Russia’s Izhmash and Izhmekh companies. It produces automatic and sniper combat weapons, guided artillery ammunition and a wide range of civilian products, from shotguns and sporting rifles to machines and tools.

The company has been exploring new markets in Africa, Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Middle East after the United States imposed economic sanctions on Russia in 2014, including on its military sector, after a conflict broke out in eastern Ukraine.

"Of course, Western sanctions have had an impact on the development of industrial enterprises, but it is important that some organizations were able to turn them in their favor and enter new export markets. For example, the overall order portfolio of the Kalashnikov Concern is currently $300 million, which is six times more than before the adoption of sanctions," Chemezov said.

Earlier, Kalashnikov Concern's director general said that the company hopes to return to the US weapons market as soon as sanctions against the country are scrapped.