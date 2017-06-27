Register
    December 16, 2016. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their meeting in Tokyo.

    Getting in Early: Japan Wants Free Trade Talks ASAP With UK Ahead of Brexit

    In a move that all but shouts the volatility facing Tokyo investment in a post-Brexit UK, Japan is said to be initiating informal talks prior to London’s split from the European Union.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, responding to internal pressure from the well-heeled Tokyo investment community, is said to be testing the waters for informal talks prior to the UK Brexit, as a means to soften a potential blow to the Japanese economy, according to a report from The Guardian.

    European Central Bank Mulls Taking Euro Clearing Powers From London Post-Brexit

    By engaging in unofficial bilateral talks prior to Britain leaving the EU, Abe is attempting to calms the fears of the Japanese business and investment architecture, according to unnamed sources cited by the Nikkei business newspaper.

    As part of the EU directorate, official negotiations between the UK and other countries cannot begin until Brexit is complete. Abe, however, seeks to provide assurances "at a time when Japan desires a stronger bond between our two island and maritime democracies," according to the unnamed Tokyo official, who is said to be aware of Abe's intent.

    The unnamed source claimed that the Japanese prime minister understands that the terms of the final Brexit deal are "beyond the reach of the Japanese government," according to The Guardian.

    Japanese banks in the UK with staff and operations in London are primarily worried about losing the so-called EU-passport that permits financial institutions to conduct business throughout Europe with limited regulation.

    Some 1000 Japan-based companies do business in the UK, employing an estimated 140,000 people, according to the Guardian. At least $50 billion has been invested in the UK by Japan, by the most conservative estimates.

    Recently, Japan-owned Daiwa Securities, headquartered in London, announced that they would open a subsidiary company in Frankfurt, Germany, as a hedge against needing to move quickly in the event of a hard Brexit.

    Tokyo's largest brokerage firm, Nomura Securities, has reportedly planned to move to Frankfurt post-Brexit, although it will keep most of its staff in London.

    "Of course the main drawback of Brexit for Japanese financial institutions is the issue of the [EU passport], so it would be natural for them to shift to Frankfurt, Amsterdam or Dublin," stated Takashi Miwa, Nomura's chief economist in Japan.

    Russia Interested in EU Overcoming Difficulties Connected With Brexit - Lavrov

    Banks and financial institutions in Tokyo are expected to make similar moves.

    "There are growing voices within Japanese business and industry calling on the government to ensure minimal disruption to bilateral economic ties," said Osamu Tanaka, chief economist with Tokyo's Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute, cited by The Guardian.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

