    A worker of RN-Purneftegaz, a daughter company of Rosneft, is seen here at the boosting compressor station of the Kharampur gas field, Yamal Nenets Autonomous Area

    Oil, Gas Energy to Be in Demand Before, After 2050 - Rosneft CEO

    Business
    Russian Rosneft oil company’s CEO Igor Sechin claims that the oil and gas energy will be in demand until 2050 and further.

    Rosneft stand at the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Russia's Rosneft CEO: Company's New Strategy Based on Technological Breakthrough
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The oil and gas energy will be in demand until 2050 and further, Russian Rosneft oil company’s CEO Igor Sechin said in an article published in the Izvestia newspaper on Tuesday.

    "The renewable sources of energy are yet unable to provide the necessary volume to substitute the traditional energy resources and sustainable energy supply…. Thus, oil and gas bear the main workload on satisfying the demand of the global economy. The oil and gas energy was and will be in demand until 2050 and after," Sechin said.

    Sechin also said that the existing resources of Rosneft allow the company to increase its oil production by 500 million tonnes in 20 years if to compare with the existing plans.

    "Our analyses shows that the existing resources allow us to produce by 500 million tonnes of oil more over a period of 20 years in comparison with our existing technical plans. But it could be done only if the efficiency of the production processes grows," Sechin said.

    According to the Rosneft official, the company's strategic advantages include huge resources in the regions with developed infrastructure and the offshore resources are the company's strategic prospects.

    Rosneft CEO noted, that half of the global oil output will be loss-making under the long-term oil prices of $40 per barrel, and part of shale oil producers will face difficulties in such situation.

    "Within the framework of the situation, when oil prices are on the level of $40 per barrel for rather a long-term, half of global oil output will be loss-making. The oil production would be unprofitable at Brazil's deep water sands, at Canada's oil sands. The shale oil producers will face difficulties apart from [the ones working at] highly effective areas in the Permian Basin," Sechin said.

    "Only producers from Russia, Saudi Arabia, several effective projects in the United States, Iran and projects in some other countries are able to maintain sustainability under the low oil prices," the Rosneft official said.

    Tags:
    oil, gas, Rosneft, Igor Sechin, Russia
