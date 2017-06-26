BMW Announces $600Mln South Carolina Auto Plant Expansion

"From 2018 to 2021 we will invest further $600 million US in manufacturing infrastructure for future generations of the BMW X models," Kruger said.
In the past 25 years, BMW has invested $8 billion in the facility, which is the company’s largest assembly plant in the world and the largest US exporter of automobiles based on market value, a press release describing the ceremony explained.
Since the first car rolled off the Spartanburg assembly line on September 8, 1994, the plant has manufactured about 3.9 million vehicles, the release noted.
The Spartanburg plant employs more than 9,000 people and by 2021, the company expects to add another 1,000 jobs, according to Kruger, who called BMW’s success in South Carolina a victory for free trade.
