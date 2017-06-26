BMW Announces $600Mln South Carolina Auto Plant Expansion

Register
    BMW announced its plans to invest an additional $600 million in its Spartanburg, South Carolina plant.

    Employees of German carmaker BMW work on the production of the new electrical vehicle i3 at the plant in Leipzig
    © AFP 2017/ DPA/ JAN WOITAS
    BMW Announces Deal With 3D Metal Printing Company
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The German automaker BMW is planning to invest an additional $600 million in its Spartanburg, South Carolina plant, which is already the company’s largest manufacturing facility anywhere in the world, BMW Chairman of the Board of Management Harald Kruger told guests at a ceremony marking the facility’s 25th anniversary on Monday.

    "From 2018 to 2021 we will invest further $600 million US in manufacturing infrastructure for future generations of the BMW X models," Kruger said.

    In the past 25 years, BMW has invested $8 billion in the facility, which is the company’s largest assembly plant in the world and the largest US exporter of automobiles based on market value, a press release describing the ceremony explained.

    Since the first car rolled off the Spartanburg assembly line on September 8, 1994, the plant has manufactured about 3.9 million vehicles, the release noted.

    The Spartanburg plant employs more than 9,000 people and by 2021, the company expects to add another 1,000 jobs, according to Kruger, who called BMW’s success in South Carolina a victory for free trade.

