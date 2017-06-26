Over 60 Accords to Be Signed at Belarusian, Russian Regions Forum - Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over 60 draft agreements are prepared for signing at the upcoming Forum of the Belarusian and Russian regions in Moscow, Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Igor Petrishenko told Sputnik.

"The main topic of the fourth forum in Moscow is 'The vectors of the integrative development of the Belarusian and Russian regions in the area of high technologies, innovations and information society.' I do not doubt its high effectiveness. Over 60 draft agreements have already been prepared for signing," Petrishenko said.

Carrying out of the annual forums contributes to the development of the direct contacts between the business circles of the two countries which is very important amid the tough competitiveness at the global markets, the ambassador noted.

"Belarus maintains the direct trade and economic relations with 80 regions of Russia. Around 80 major joint assembly plants are created. Over 200 subjects of the commodity distribution network with the Belarusian equity capital and over 3,300 [entities] with the Russian equity capital are operating. The industrial cooperation ties over 8,000 enterprises, over 3,000 joint ventures are operating," Petrishenko added.

The Fourth Forum of the Belarusian and Russian regions will be held on June 29-30. According to media reports citing the chairwoman of the forum's organization committee Marianna Schetkina, the contracts worth $400 million are expected to be signed at the event.