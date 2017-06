© AP Photo/ Michael Probst Two Ailing Veneto Banks in Italy Face Liquidation – ECB

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The decision to wind up Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza was taken during an emergency cabinet meeting earlier in the day, according to The Guardian newspaper.

The banks' assets would be split into "good" and "bad." Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is likely to acquire the "good" assets, with receiving $5.5 billion from the government as part of the deal.

Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza have long been experiencing difficulties, while the government has tried to recapitalize the two lenders. Earlier this week, the European Central Bank said these two banks were "failing, or likely to fail."