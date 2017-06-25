Register
15:43 GMT +3
25 June 2017
    Construction of Nord Stream pipeline

    'Poor Quality of Russian Gas': Poland Overreacts Amid Nord Stream 2 Construction

    Poland halted receiving Russian natural gas deliveries from Germany through a reverse flow on the Yamal-Europe pipeline, Polish gas operator Gaz-System said in a statement Wednesday. The company made its decision based on the allegedly poor quality of the Russian gas.

    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, analyst Alexander Razuvaev said that this decision was triggered by political factors.

    "From my point of view, the quality of Russian gas is well-known, it's standard. So I think there are political reasons for this decision: some Eastern European countries accuse Russia of baseless and even unrealistic things, they are ready to say anything. In general, I think that this is a nervous reaction amid the Nord Stream-2 construction," Razuvaev noted.

    On Wednesday, Polish gas operator Gaz-System stopped gas deliveries through a reverse flow on the Yamal-Europe pipeline, citing "poor quality" of the gas.

    "The Gaz-System gas trunk line operator reports that due to poor quality of gas it cannot receive fuel for the national gas transportation system… on the Yamal gas pipeline," the statement said.

    Poland has repeatedly called for decreasing the EU's dependence on the Russian gas and supported the idea of supplying gas from the US as an alternative. Earlier in June, the first US tanker with liquefied natural gas arrived in the country.

    In May, Poland's state-controlled oil and gas company PGNiG called on the European Commission to impose a fine on Gazprom for alleged violations of anti-monopoly legislation "for many years."

    PGNiG head Piotr Wozniak was quoted by media reports as saying that "the European Commission should financially punish Gazprom and create competitive conditions in the gas market."

    Experts argued that Poland's attempt to slap a fine on Russia's energy giant Gazprom indicates Warsaw's desire to hamper the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project.

    The Nord Stream 2 project presupposes the construction of two gas pipelines totaling a combined annual gas capacity of 55 billion cubic meters. The new pipeline is planned to be laid along the original Nord Stream pipeline route, starting from the Russian coast, then through the Baltic Sea to a hub in Germany.

    Tags:
    gas deliveries, Russia, Poland
