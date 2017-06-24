Register
18:10 GMT +324 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Chinese 100 yuan notes

    Japanese Businesses Turning Away From US, Setting Eye on China

    © AFP 2017/ FRED DUFOUR
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 465100

    Washington’s decision to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) has driven many Japanese companies into growing uncertainty. Currently, those companies are looking for a way out of the impasse resulting from the policy of the new United States presidential administration led by Donald Trump.

    One of the options in consideration is turning to new markets, especially China, with lower risks and higher capacities.

    China Military Modernization Drones
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong/Pool/File
    China’s Economy Will Catch up With US Economy in 17 Years: Economists
    According to a late 2016 study by the Japanese Trade and Industrial Chamber in China, 40.1 percent of the 8,852 Japanese companies involved said they were considering expanding their business in mainland China. A year ago, there were 38.1 percent of such companies. Meanwhile, only 7.1 percent of the companies want to leave the Chinese market, against 10.6 percent in the previous year.

    A rise in Japanese companies’ optimism towards China was seen for the first time since 2001 when Beijing-Tokyo relations reached their lowest point over a territorial dispute.

    According to The South China Morning Post, the reason is a thaw in Chinese-Japanese ties as well as the ongoing transformation of the business climate in China.

    According to Ekaterina Arapova, an expert at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), the actions of Japanese businesses are logical.

    "Currently, their priority goal is to find a market with a high capacity and high consuming potential. While previously their hopes related to the TTP, after the withdrawal of the US from the project they're looking for alternatives. In this context, China seems to be the perfect candidate. Japanese companies are expected to seriously increase their presence there," Arapova said in an interview with Sputnik China.

    The expert also pointed to a number of other reasons, including China’s expanding economic role in the Asia-Pacific region.

    "Currently, the Japanese economy has a smaller potential for growth than the economies of East and Southeast Asian developing countries. Japan is no longer the technological region in the region, and this role is being taken over by China. Moreover, China is the leader in investments. As a result, Japanese companies see the Chinese market as a chance to strengthen their positions," Arapova said.

    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.
    © REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang
    How China Can Learn From US TPP Mistakes to Solidify Own Positions in Asia-Pacific
    An increase in Japanese companies’ interest in running business in China complies with the actual trends in Beijing-Tokyo bilateral relations, according to Liu Ying, a financial expert at the Renmin University of China.

    "It’s winter in politics but it’s summer in economics. This is how the current China-Japan relations can be described. Beijing and Tokyo have intense trade and economic ties. China and Japan have their own advantages, and they can be pushed further thanks to economic ties, especially in energy and trade contacts," Liu told Sputnik China.

    The expert also noted that the Chinese market has an enormous potential and no country, including China, cannot ignore that.

    "China is the largest trade partner for 130 countries in the world. China’s market has a colossal consumption capacity. Moreover, China is implementing the One Belt One Road project. Many countries around the world want to cooperate with China. As for Japan, ties between the two countries cannot be disrupted by political differences," he said.

    Liu also suggested that an increase in Japanese companies’ presence in the Chinese market would be positive for regional integration tendencies.

    "Possibly, this may help revive the negotiations on a free-trade zone between China, Japan and South Korea. Japan is interested in regional economic integration. At the same time, the Japanese economy continues to remain close for liberalization in some points. This is why, it is hard to predict how fast those negotiations could develop," the expert concluded.

    Related:

    How China Can Use US TPP Mistakes to Solidify Own Positions in Asia-Pacific
    No Thanks: China 'Would Get Indigestion' From Involvement in Failed TPP Project
    It's High Time for China to Take Washington's Vacant Seat in TPP
    Free Trade Leader: China Poised to 'Fill the Vacuum' After US Kills Off TPP
    Tags:
    business, Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), China, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Made in USSR: Soviet Girls' Natural Beauty Stuns and Amazes
    Made in USSR: Soviet Girls' Natural Beauty Stuns and Amazes
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok