Turkish Companies Returning to Crimean Peninsula - Crimea Lawmaker

"This unique aqua park is located in a park on the Black Sea coast. It was projected and constructed by the international Turkish company PolinWaterparks. This is one of the world leaders in water rides. We can see that foreign companies are not afraid of the Western sanctions policy," Chernyak said.
Investors from different counties have shown interest in health resorts and tourism in Crimea, Chernyak noted, stressing that one investment offer for a Crimean health resort amounted to several billion euro.
The western states continually prolong sanctions against Russia, imposed after Brussels and Washington put the blame for the eastern Ukraine conflict on Russia and refused to recognize Crimea’s rejoining Russia as a result of the March 2014 referendum. Moscow has repeatedly refuted the allegations.
