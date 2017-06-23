Register
17:55 GMT +323 June 2017
Live
    Search
    ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant

    Trade War: US Pressures EU to Nix Nord Stream 2 to Remove Russia From Gas Market

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nord Stream pipeline project (13)
    225622

    Washington is trying to squeeze Russia out of the European gas market by putting pressure on EU members, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The United States is putting diplomatic pressure on EU members in order to prevent the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and therefore remove Russia's Gazprom energy giant from EU energy market, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

    "The United States is seeking to 'bury' this project, because if it starts selling own liquefied gas to EU states, it will face a competitor in Europe represented by Gazprom," the source said.

    On Thursday, European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said that Brussels still hoped to receive a mandate to negotiate the key principles of the Nord Stream 2 project operation with Russia from the EU member states.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan aboard an installation vessel, informing him that pipe-laying work has started at the Turkish Stream pipeline's deep-water section.
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Guneev
    Putin to Erdogan: Turkish Stream's Pipe-Laying Work Has Started
    The Nord Stream 2 project presupposes the construction of two gas pipelines totaling a combined annual gas capacity of 55 billion cubic meters. The new pipeline is planned to be laid along the original Nord Stream pipeline route, starting from the Russian coast, then through the Baltic Sea to a hub in Germany. Since the pipeline will not pass through the terrestrial portion of the European Union, it will not be subject to all regulations of the EU internal market under the umbrella of the Third Energy Package.

    The European Commission has taken several steps to make the project comply with EU rules, including by requesting the negotiating mandate, which should be approved by the EU member states.

    At the same time, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that a special EU mandate for talks on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project was not necessary, but added that several legal issues remain to be cleared up.

    US Senate building
    © Photo: Kmccoy / wikipedia.org
    Forget About Ukraine: 'Sanctions Go to Those Areas Where Russia Exceeds and the US is in Trouble'
    Last week, the US Senate approved a measure that would expand restrictions imposed on Russia and limit the US president’s ability to lift sanctions. The bill still must pass the House of Representatives before it goes to President Donald Trump's desk. If the bill is approved, the United States will be able to introduce new restrictions against people investing in Russia's export gas pipelines. US senators, in particular, stated that Washington would exert efforts to resist the construction of the Nord Stream 2 project.

    The US Senate bill has already prompted criticism within the European Union. Last week, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern accused the United States of attempting to squeeze out supplies of Russian natural gas from the European market and promote US liquefied gas supplies, something which will undermine European companies. The two officials stressed that the issue of energy supplies to Europe was the European Union's own business and that the United States should not interfere.

    Topic:
    Nord Stream pipeline project (13)

    Related:

    German SPD Condemns 'Dangerous' US Nord Stream 2 Sanctions 'Directed at Germany'
    EU Parliament Wants Role in Nord Stream 2 Project Decisions - Committee Chair
    Nord Stream 2 Funding Timing, Options Not Affected by US Sanctions - Gazprom
    Nord Stream 2 Discussing Long-Term Investments From Chinese Banks
    Putin: 'Nord Stream-2 Has Every Chance to Be Successful'
    Tags:
    gas, LNG, Nord Stream 2, European Union, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok