07:01 GMT +322 June 2017
    A picture shows the logo of Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell

    Shell Company Firmly Integrated in Russian Economy, PM Medvedev Says

    © AFP 2017/ ERIC PIERMONT
    Russian Prime Minister Medvedev on Wednesday congratulated the Royal Dutch Shell company on the occasion of its 125th anniversary of working in Russia, and stressed that the company is deeply integrated in the Russian economy and is one of Russia's main foreign investors.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Royal Dutch Shell CEO Ben van Beurden to discuss the plans regarding the company’s future work in Russia, including the construction and financing of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

    "Today Shell is firmly integrated into our national economy and is one of our biggest foreign investors. Its companies and joint ventures are involved in various business areas: from exploration and production of mineral resources to the manufacture of fuel and lubricants and their sale at filling stations," Medvedev wrote in a letter released by the government.

    Shell logos are pictured outside a Royal Dutch Shell petrol station in Hook, near Basingstoke on January 20, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ Adrian Dennis
    Royal Dutch Shell to Provide Nord Stream 2 Financing Within Weeks - CEO
    Medvedev added that Shell’s construction of Russia’s first liquefied natural gas plant on the island of Sakhalin with use of "cutting-edge technology" became one of the company’s largest projects in Russia, and stressed that it was with support of Shell that the door to Russian energy resources in the Asia-Pacific Region was opened. This, Medvedev stated, considerably strengthened energy security in the Far East.

    "Friends, our partnership has stood the test of time. I am confident that this remarkable anniversary of our successful, mutually beneficial cooperation will give a fresh impetus to take it even further and foster new ideas for joint progress. I wish the many thousands who make up the Shell team good health and the best of luck in business," the letter said.

