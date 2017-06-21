Putin: 'Nord Stream-2 Has Every Chance to Be Successful'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project has every chance to be successful, it is necessary to explain to partner states that it seeks to promote the development of energy market and is not directed against anyone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"As far as our plans are concerned, including in the Nord Stream-2 project which you mentioned, it has every chance to be successful, of course … I think we just need to calmly explain to all of our partners, all the countries concerned, legal entities, explain that this project is not directed against anyone, but on the contrary it is supposed to promote the development of energy markets," Putin said at a meeting with Royal Dutch Shell CEO Ben van Beurden.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the European Union across the Baltic Sea to Germany, bypassing Ukraine. Among the participating companies are E.ON, BASF, Wintershall and others. The pipeline's launch is planned for 2018.

"Nord Stream 2 is a very good project, a project that will enhance energy supply security in Europe, and a project that both Europe and Russia will benefit from," van Beurden said.