Putin: Russia Interested in Building Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage in Brazil

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is interested in building a spent nuclear fuel storage facility at Brazil's Angra nuclear power plant, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Brazilian President Michel Temer.

"There are prospective projects in the nuclear power industry. In the beginning of this year, the Russian company Rosatom won a tender for the supply of uranium for Brazilian nuclear power plants… The company… would like to receive a contract for the construction of a spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the site of the Angra NPP in the state of Rio de Janeiro," Putin told reporters.

Russia and Brazil intend to deepen coordination in the sphere of combating new challenges and threats, including terrorism, Putin said.

"We have just signed a joint statement with the president on strategic foreign policy dialogue, which provides for a higher level of coordination and efforts by our countries in combating new challenges and threats, terrorism, supporting peace, stability, non-proliferation, and armaments control," he specified.