Putin Asks Rosneft CEO to Consider Dividends at 50% of Net Profit at Meeting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin, at a meeting with Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, said he "would ask you to return (at the general meeting of shareholders) to issues of a fiscal nature, namely, to pay dividends of 50 percent of net profit."
Later, Rosneft Press Secretary Mikhail Leontyev said the company would fulfill Putin's request.
Following Putin's words, Rosneft stock on the Moscow Exchange was up 1.61 percent by end of the trading day to 316 rubles ($5.3) per share, a five-week high.
"I would like to ask you to discuss [at the annual meeting] issues related to advanced technologies, digital technologies, modern production and, most importantly, the volatile situation on the world market. You are one of the participants in this process of alignment of positions of our largest companies, the government of Russia and, accordingly, we form our position with partners in the international oil market in this way," Putin added.
He said that Rosneft was involved in the development of these solutions, as the company knows what is happening in the world market.
