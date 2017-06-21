Russia's Placed Sovereign Eurobonds Worth $3Bln for 10, 30 Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ministry placed the issue of Eurobonds with a repayment in 2027 worth $1 billion with a rate of semi-annual coupons at 4.25% per annum and an issue with repayment in 2047 worth $2 billion with semi-annual coupons of 5.25% per annum.

The safekeeping of the securities will be carried out by Russia's National Settlement Depository (NSD).

Earlier on Tuesday, a banking source told Sputnik that the demand for the issued eurobonds reached about $6.6 billion.

Russia's Finance Ministry started placing the eurobonds on Monday through the infrastructure of the Belgian-based Euroclear company and the NSD with VTB Capital, the investment unit of the Russian VTB Group, acting as the placement organizer.

In 2017, the ministry plans to place a total of $7 billion in eurobonds including the exchange of some securities of the previous issues for the new ones worth $4 billion after this week's issue.

A eurobond is an international bond which is denominated in a currency other than the home currency of the country or market in which it is issued. The member states of the eurozone collectively guarantee the eurobond debt.