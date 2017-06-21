Russia's Placed Sovereign Eurobonds Worth $3Bln for 10, 30 Years

The safekeeping of the securities will be carried out by Russia's National Settlement Depository (NSD).
Earlier on Tuesday, a banking source told Sputnik that the demand for the issued eurobonds reached about $6.6 billion.
In 2017, the ministry plans to place a total of $7 billion in eurobonds including the exchange of some securities of the previous issues for the new ones worth $4 billion after this week's issue.
A eurobond is an international bond which is denominated in a currency other than the home currency of the country or market in which it is issued. The member states of the eurozone collectively guarantee the eurobond debt.
