LE BOURGET (Sputnik)In May, the United Sates and Saudi Arabia agreed on a deal worth $110 billion concerning the supply of US military equipment and arms.

"Russia continues consultations with the Saudi Arabia's authorities in area of military and technical cooperation. The deal between this country and the United States on acquiring US arms should not and would not serve as an obstacle for our further dialogue," Vorobyeva said during Paris Air Show — 2017 at the Le Bourget airport.