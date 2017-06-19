Saudi Arabia Plans to Double Gas Production Capacities by 2020

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The minister added that the program should result in a decrease of use of liquid fuel for the purposes of electrical power generation and desalination of water.

"Saudi Arabia's natural gas reserves are estimated at 298.7 trillion cubic feet. As for the kingdom's gas production capacities, they will grow by 50 percent by 2020 within the framework of an ambitious program aimed at production increase," Falih said in an interview with the Saudi Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

Saudi Arabia is one of the largest gas producers in both the Middle East and the world.

According to the World Energy Council, the Saudi Arabia's proven reserves put the country in sixth on the list of the states with the largest gas reserves in the world.