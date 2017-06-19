Philippines Plans to Increase Gas Import From Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s gas prices are "reasonable," and the Philippines’ needs would increase in the future because it would probably exhaust its own natural gas reservoirs, Sorreta noted.

"There’s been a lot of discussion on importing more gas from Russia, and Russia investing in the Philippines for the port, specialized liquid port for natural gas, the port and the pipes," Sorreta said.

"The prices are reasonable. We produce a small amount of natural gas, but it will run out in 2022, our estimates," the ambassador said.

The Russian companies are expected to invest in developing infrastructure concerning natural gas imports in the Philippines, namely into installing a liquefier and constructing pipes.

"Russian companies are going to invest, because natural gas needs special handling. There are the big ships … then you need the liquefier. When the natural gas is delivered, it has to be liquefied immediately. The liquefier has to be at the port. These are all Russian technologies… Right now we only have one port that can efficiently handle natural gas imports," Sorreta explained.

In May, the Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte invited Russian business to invest in energy cooperation with his country, noting Russian experience in the field.