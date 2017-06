MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier, Western media reported citing unnamed sources that Manila was planning to revive its Bataan NPP in the northwestern part of the country.

"No, there is no plan [to restart the NPP]… We are looking at newer technologies… Our Ministry of Energy has looked at modular nuclear reactor technology [from] Russia. That's what we are looking at now. We will just rent a mini nuclear reactor and put it in the Philippines," the ambassador said.