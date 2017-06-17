Russia Expects Turkish Inspection of Meat, Dairy Products to Take Place Soon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said that a delegation from the Turkish Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Livestock had not arrived this week for talks with Russian counterparts and that the visit had been postponed for an uncertain term.

"Yes, we expect this [to happen] soon," Dvorkovich told reporters, adding that the cancellation of the visit was connected with "technical issues."

On May 26, Rosselkhoznadzor said that the Turkish delegation would visit Moscow on June 13 for talks with Rosselkhoznadzor officials on cooperation in the veterinary and phytosanitary areas. After that the Turkish inspectors were expected to visit Russia's enterprises engaged in meat production in Bryansk, Orenburg and Moscow regions.