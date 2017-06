MOSCOW (Sputnik) – In September 2016, Moscow and Manama signed a deal on LNG deliveries. The sides also signed a memorandum of understanding according to which Russia's Gazprom company will conduct gas and oil exploration and production.

"There is a project and we signed a deal with Gazprom … We are in constant contact with Gazprom, there is an exchange of visits going on to discuss technical issues and I expect that the first tankers with Russian gas will begin to arrive in Bahrain in early 2019," Saati said.

In April, Bahrain's Oil Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Khalifa told Sputnik that the country was holding talks on the supply of LNG with Gazprom and Rosneft.