Register
16:10 GMT +316 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The logo of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is seen at its headquarter building in Beijing.

    AIIB Board of Governors Approves Membership of Argentina, Madagascar, Tonga

    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 6831

    The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved applications from Argentina, Madagascar and Tonga to join the development bank initiated by China, the bank said in a statement Friday.

    President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Jin Liqun greets to journalists as he arrives at a news conference in Beijing January 17, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Russia Never Viewed AIIB as Alternative for IMF, World Bank – First Deputy PM
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the bank’s statement, the three prospective members will officially join AIIB once they complete the required domestic processes and deposit the first installment of capital with the Bank. The shares allocated to the new prospective members come from the bank’s existing pool of unallocated shares.

    "The Board of Governors has adopted resolutions approving three applicants to join the Bank, bringing the Bank’s total approved membership to 80. This round of approved applicants includes one regional and two non-regional prospective members," the bank’s statement read.

    The bank's president, Jin Liqun, characterized Argentina and Madagascar as "important economies in South America and Africa, respectively" noting that "Tonga is well known as the Friendly Islands in the South Pacific."

    "I look forward to the role our new members will play once they fully join the Bank," the president said.

    At its launch in January 2016, there were 57 signatories to AIIB’s Articles of Agreement, and in March and May 2017, the bank announced the approval of another 20 prospective members, who are currently in the process of finalizing their membership. The bank expects to continue welcoming new members to join later this year.

    Related:

    AIIB Approves First Loan to India to Develop Energy Sector of Andhra Pradesh
    AIIB Not Concerned Over Trump’s Possible Policy of 'Protectionism'
    AIIB Approves $600Mln Loan to Azerbaijan for TANAP Gas Pipeline Construction
    Tags:
    Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Tonga, Madagascar, Argentina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok