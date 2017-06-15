Putin: Russia Reaches 4% Annual Inflation Target This Year

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There is every reason to think Russia has reached its inflation target of 4 percent this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" program.

“Our inflation rate is at a record low in Russia’s history. It’s 4.1 percent according to today’s data. It means there is every reason to think that we have reached our inflation target of 4 percent,” the Russian leader said during the live program.

The president noted that fixed capital investment is currently growing faster than the economy in general.

“The economy grew 0.7 percent in four months [January to April 2017], while investment into fixed capital grew 2.3 percent… it means the basis has been laid for growth in the near future. It of course sets us on a positive mood. And it definitely must reverberate and it does, in fact, reverberate on some of the social issues,” Putin said.

According to Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service, the country’s year-on-year inflation in May reached 4.1 percent.