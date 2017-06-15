Russian Economy Ministry Urges Businesses to Explore Chinese Meat Market

HARBIN (Sputnik) — Russian businesses should look into exploring the Chinese meat market and making contacts with potential Chinese clients, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Alexei Gruzdev told Sputnik on Thursday.

"In terms of meat [exports], even though right now there is no access, we are urging Russian businesses to work on exploring this market [in China], to make contacts," Gruzdev said on the sidelines of the 4th China-Russia Expo in Harbin.

The deputy minister explained that business contacts in China would allow Russian businesses to start working on the Chinese market as soon as the necessary approval is secured.

According to Gruzdev, Russia and China are planning to discuss cooperation in many areas at the Harbin trade event, including exports of grain, meat and dairy.

"We decided to dedicate the whole day to agriculture, there will be different events, we have brought various businesses that will network in order to establish specific contacts," Gruzdev said.

The expo kicks off on Thursday for a five-day run.