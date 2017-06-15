Bangladesh Signs Contract With Russia to Buy 5 Mi-171Sh Helicopters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The contract with Rosoboronexport was signed by Assistant Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force, Air Vice Marshal M Naim Hassan, Bangladesh News 24 reported, adding that the deal became part of government measures to modernize the country's air force. The helicopters will be used in the framework of UN peacekeeping operations, according to the online newspaper.

On May 26, Russian Helicopters CEO Andrey Boginsky said the holding had signed deals worth more than $350 million at the 10th international helicopter industry exhibition HeliRussia-2017.

According to Russia’s Center for Analysis of World Arms Trade (CAWAT), Russia delivered three Mi-171Sh helicopters to Bangladesh in 2007, three in 2012, five in 2015 and five more in 2016. In February, media reported that the specialists of the Russian Helicopters were training the pilots of the Bangladesh Air Force in the framework of the contract for the supply of Mi-171Sh helicopters to this country.

The Mi-171Sh can be used in a wide range of missions, including the airlifting of military forces, the transportation of cargo, air-to-surface attacks, medical evacuation and search and rescue operations.