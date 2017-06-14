Boeing’s Defense Unit to Cut 50 Executives as Part of Reorganization

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Boeing is firing around 50 executives from its defense and space business unit to remove a layer of bureaucracy in an attempt to become more competitive, the US aerospace giant said in a press release.

"Boeing… is taking the next step in making its Defense, Space & Security (BDS) unit more globally competitive by eliminating a layer of executive oversight," the release said on Tuesday. "About 50 executive positions will be affected this year as a result of the changes."

The move, which takes effect on July 1, will allow the organization to be more responsive to customer needs while boosting productivity, according to the release.

The reorganization will also consist of breaking the Boeing Military Aircraft and Network & Space Systems segments into smaller entities focused on drones, missile systems, fighter jets, and helicopters, the release added.