11:51 GMT +311 June 2017
    Prior to the grand opening ceremony of the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin. (File)

    Russia to Continue Discussions With European Commission on Nord Stream 2 - Novak

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Russia will still have to examine the request of the European Commission for a negotiating mandate on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.

    ASTANA (Sputnik) — He added that he would continue consultations with Vice-President of the European Commission on Energy Union Maros Sefcovic in late August or early September.

    Gazprom Chairman of the Board Alexei Miller visits the ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Novak to Discuss Nord Stream 2 With EC Vice-President During Meeting in Astana

    "Sefcovic informed me that yesterday the European Commission has received the mandate. We have not seen this document yet, we will have to examine it," Novak told a press conference.

    The minister added that "today all interactions [between Russia and the European Union] are built on the basis of the implementation of the project on a commercial basis."

    "We have agreed to continue our consultations, negotiations with Sefcovic. I think that we will also meet at the end of August or beginning of September to continue our dialogue," Novak said.

    On Friday, the European Commission said it had adopted a request to the EU ministers for a negotiating mandate with Russia on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. According to the commission's spokesman Alexander Winterstein, the negotiating mandate on the project was needed to avoid that this project, if it ever materializes, would operate in a legal void.

    Nord Stream 2, European Union, European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, Alexander Novak, Russia
