Poland, Denmark Prime Ministers Sign Memo on Baltic Pipe Construction by 2022

WARSAW (Sputnik) — According to the PAP news agency, the memorandum states that the parties to the agreement shall take into consideration the commitments in EU climate policy, the need to supply European consumers with safe energy at an affordable price, as well as the need to create stable, diverse, safe and reliable gas markets in Poland, Denmark and in the Baltic Sea area and Eastern Europe.

During the joint press conference, Szydlo said that Baltic Pipe was a very important investment and an issue connected with improving the energy security of Poland and of the whole region.

In turn, Rasmussen expressed hope that Baltic Pipe project would be implemented and would be beneficial both for Poland and Denmark.

On Thursday, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Konrad Szymanski said the Baltic Pipe could be another "window" to the Poland's gas system, allowing to get rid of dependence from Russian gas.

In 2016, a Polish government representative for the development of the strategic energy infrastructure Piotr Naimski said Poland was unlikely to extend the long-term contracts with Moscow after 2022 when the contract expires.

The Baltic Pipe is the joint project of Poland, Denmark and Norway.