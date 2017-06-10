BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the European Commission said in a statement that it had sent a request to the Council of the European Union for a mandate to negotiate the key principles of the Nord Stream 2 project operation with Russia.
The source pointed out on Friday that the European Commission would like to sign a legally binding agreement with Russia on the special regulation for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
The source added that if the Commission got the negotiating mandate, the talks with Russia may also be held at the ministerial level.
Nord Stream 2, a joint venture of Russia’s Gazprom with France's Engie, Austria’s OMV AG, Royal Dutch Shell, Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, will bring an estimated 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea, while bypassing Ukraine. The launch of the pipeline is planned for 2018.
