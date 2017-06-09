Register
05:32 GMT +310 June 2017
    Oil production.

    Russian Energy Minister Unaware of Kazakh Plans to Revise Oil Output Cut Deal

    © AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali
    Business
    Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday he was not aware of Kazakhstan’s government desire to revise conditions of the oil output cut deal reached in Vienna.

    In this Tuesday, July 27, 2010, file photo, a Greenpeace activist puts up a banner as they block off a British Petroleum fuel station in protest as the BP board announce their annual results, in London
    © AP Photo/ Alastair Grant, File
    No Doubt OPEC+ Move on Oil Output Cuts to Stabilize Market - BP Chief
    ASTANA (Sputnik) – Last week, Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said that the country’s authorities could make amendments to the country’s obligations under the agreement on oil production cuts between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) members and non-OPEC states due to the expected growth of production at the Kashagan oil and gas field.

    "I have not heard such statements," Novak told journalists.

    The minister expressed confidence that parties to the oil output cut deal must completely fulfill their obligations.

    "I think that all parties to the agreement, which signed and prolonged it, took the responsibility to comply with the reached accords. I find it sensible that all the parties must stick to the agreements," Novak added.

    Oil production
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Stronger Ties of Oil Leaders Russia, US, Saudi Arabia Could Benefit Market - Rosneft CEO
    In 2016, the OPEC reached an agreement in the Austrian capital of Vienna to cut daily oil output in the first half of 2017 within an effort to boost global oil prices. The agreement was supported by 11 non-OPEC states, including Kazakhstan and Russia. In late May, the parties to the agreement decided to extend the accord until April 2018.

    The Kashagan field is located in the northern part of the Caspian Sea in Kazakhstan's territorial waters, according to the country's Energy Ministry. Commercial oil production at the field started in September 2013. However, the process was suspended due to defects found in pipes over significant amounts of sulfur-rich associated gas. In December 2016, the ministry reported about its plans to increase the oil production at the field by 13 million tonnes after 2017.

