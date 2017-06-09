Russian Energy Minister Unaware of Kazakh Plans to Revise Oil Output Cut Deal

"I have not heard such statements," Novak told journalists.
The minister expressed confidence that parties to the oil output cut deal must completely fulfill their obligations.
"I think that all parties to the agreement, which signed and prolonged it, took the responsibility to comply with the reached accords. I find it sensible that all the parties must stick to the agreements," Novak added.
The Kashagan field is located in the northern part of the Caspian Sea in Kazakhstan's territorial waters, according to the country's Energy Ministry. Commercial oil production at the field started in September 2013. However, the process was suspended due to defects found in pipes over significant amounts of sulfur-rich associated gas. In December 2016, the ministry reported about its plans to increase the oil production at the field by 13 million tonnes after 2017.
