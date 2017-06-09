Putin Marks Growth in Russia-Pakistan Trade Turnover, Says Prospects Even Bigger

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The Russian President stressed that Pakistan was an important partner of Moscow in South Asia.

"The trade turnover has increased but our capabilities are much higher," Putin said.

Putin congratulated Sharif on Pakistan's accession to the SCO, granted to Islamabad and New Delhi at the SCO Heads of State Council Meeting in Astana that took place on Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that large Russian energy companies were working on the possibility of supplying liquefied natural gas to Pakistan and the construction of an offshore Iran-Pakistan-India pipeline.