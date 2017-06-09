EU Council May Review Request for Mandate to Talks on Nord Stream 2 on June 26

The source said that the EU ministers might consider the request at the Council’s meeting on energy on June 26, although this issue was not on the agenda of the session yet. EU heads of states’ approval would not be necessary after the ministers’ decision, the source added.
From the Commission’s point of view, the Nord Stream 2 project must comply with the following principles: transparency in pipeline operation, non-discriminatory tariff-setting, an appropriate level of non-discriminatory third party access and a degree of separation between activities of supply and transmission.
Nord Stream 2, a joint venture of Russia’s Gazprom with France's Engie, Austria’s OMV AG, Royal Dutch Shell, Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, will bring an estimated 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea, while bypassing Ukraine. The launch of the pipeline is planned for 2018.
