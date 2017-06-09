UK Index FTSE 100 Opens With Over 1% Gain on Preliminary Election Results

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The index is up by 1.07 percent at 7,530.06 as of 07:07 GMT.

The latest results give May's Conservatives 315 seats, Labour 261, the Scottish Nationalist Party 35, the Liberal Democrats 12, and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), in Northern Ireland, 10, which — with only a few results remaining — means May has no chance of gaining an overall majority.

In order to gain a single point majority, parties need to gain 326 seats, which May has manifestly failed to do. Her only hope is to do a deal with the DUP in Northern Ireland, but that would still leave her with a very slim majority — and not guaranteed to hold it one every parliamentary vote, depending on the issue.