First US Liquefied Natural Gas Shipment Arrives in Central Europe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Washington has long been arguing for the geopolitical importance of LNG exports to Europe, saying it would help European allies decrease dependence on Russian energy imports. The cost of shipping natural gas from the United States to Europe remains high and requires sizable infrastructure investments.

"The United States welcomes the arrival of the first US. liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment to Central Europe, which arrived in Poland on June 7," the statement said.

The State Department said it had worked closely with European nations to diversify the region’s energy supplies through LNG imports.

Radio Poland reported on Wednesday that the first LNG shipment arrived at a new terminal in northwestern Poland.

The $802 million Swinoujscie LNG terminal was built to allow Poland to diversify its energy sources and reduce dependence on Russia, the report said.

In October, US Ambassador to Poland Paul Jones said the new terminal gives Poland the opportunity to become a regional gas hub.

Last year, the first delivery of the US' LNG to Europe arrived in Portugal.