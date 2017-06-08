Serbian President Urges Balkan Neighbors to Mull Creating Single Economic Zone

BELGRADE (Sputnik) – Vucic noted that Belgrade is eager to continue to speak about the idea of the economic zone’s establishment and it does not matter much whether it belongs to Serbia or to Bosnia or Albania.

"I should explain to our people the meaning of creating a single economic zone, because this usually sounds meaningless for them… I will ask our friends and colleagues in the region to constantly consider this idea, although I know that new ideas will always face skepticism," Vucic said while meeting with EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

© AP Photo/ Russian Firms Interested in Establishment of Special Economic Zones in Serbia

"If we could form a single market, converge and level our support measures, our taxes, we would get a single market and a single economic zone, a decrease in expenses for transporting goods from one territory to another as well for transferring capital, people, for faster and better transport connections," Vucic added, stressing that this would contribute to attracting investors in the region.

In turn, Hahn said he regarded the initiative as preparing the Western Balkans for joining the European Union. Serbia became a potential candidate for EU accession yet in 2003 and Vucic, who won April's presidential election and assumed office on May 31, regards Serbian accession to the European Union while maintaining relations with Russia and China as Belgrade’s strategic goal.

Earlier in the day, Hahn informed Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic that two new accession chapters were expected to be opened in June. Eight out of 35 chapters for the talks on Serbia’s accession to the bloc have been opened so far.