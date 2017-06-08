Gazprom to Avoid Buying Sakhalin-1 Gas for Deliveries to China Via Far East

© REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov Gazprom to Present With Naftogaz June 30 Comments on Stockholm Arbitration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Sakhalin-1 project develops three oil and gas fields off the northeastern coast of Sakhalin Island in the Russian Far East: Chayvo, Odoptu and Arkutun-Dagi.

"We do not need Sakhalin-1 gas for deliveries to China," Medvedev told reporters Thursday.

Gazprom plans to sign by 2018 the main terms of pipeline gas deliveries to China from the Far East, as part of the Power of Siberia project, the company's CEO said last month.