China-Russia Trade Grew Over 20% in May Year-on-Year - Customs Data

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The total volume of bilateral trade in May amounted to $7.66 billion compared to $6.11 billion in May 2016. Chinese exports to Russia in May came to $3,76 billion, while imports from Russia were estimated at $3.89 billion.

Bilateral trade in the period from January to May grew 26.1 percent up to $32.39.

In 2015, Chinese-Russian trade amounted to $69.525 billion, with Chinese exports to Russia growing 7.3 percent up to $37.3 billion, while imports from Russia dropped 3.1 percent up to $32.2 billion.

Russia and China have been expanding trade and improving transport and postal service links as well as looking into ways of integrating various regional economic initiatives over the past year. In June, the sides agreed to start formal talks on coupling the EAEU and China's pan-Eurasian One Belt, One Road initiative.