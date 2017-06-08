China-Russia Trade Grew Over 20% in May Year-on-Year - Customs Data

Bilateral trade in the period from January to May grew 26.1 percent up to $32.39.
In 2015, Chinese-Russian trade amounted to $69.525 billion, with Chinese exports to Russia growing 7.3 percent up to $37.3 billion, while imports from Russia dropped 3.1 percent up to $32.2 billion.
Russia and China have been expanding trade and improving transport and postal service links as well as looking into ways of integrating various regional economic initiatives over the past year. In June, the sides agreed to start formal talks on coupling the EAEU and China's pan-Eurasian One Belt, One Road initiative.
