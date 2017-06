MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Rosneft, in 2016, the oil production at company’s joint projects in Venezuela stood at around 8.4 million tonnes, of which Rosneft’s share amounted to 2.67 million tonnes.

The statement added that Rosneft and Venezuela’s state-owned oil and gas company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) have started experimental-industrial oil production within their PetroVictoria joint project.

Apart from PetroVictoria, Rosneft and PDVSA carry out such joint projects as Petromiranda, Petromonagas, Boqueron and Petroperija in Venezuela.