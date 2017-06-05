Russia's Central Bank Rules Out National Cryptocurrency in Near Future

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The introduction of national cryptocurrency in Russia could be possible in medium-term or long-term perspective, not in the near future, Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina said Monday.

"We view cryptocurrencies rather as a digital asset, but the topic of the national cryptocurrency is a topic, of course, not of the near future, but, perhaps, of the medium-term, long-term perspective," Nabiullina told reporters.

"We need to look at the technologies that can be the basis for such a national cryptocurrency, and, most importantly, to analyze all possible macroeconomic consequences," she added.