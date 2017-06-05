Register
16:25 GMT +305 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Made in Russia logo

    'Made in Russia' Brand May Enter European Market Within Two Years

    © Photo: facebook.com
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 4610

    Vera Podguzova, the director of external communications at the Russian Export Center (REC), stated that the Made in Russia" brand may appear on the European market in 2017-2018.

    An information stand with the logo of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Made In Russia Brand Deal to Be Promoted at SPIEF - PR Chief
    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The "Made in Russia" brand may appear on the European market within the next two years, specifically, in Germany and the United Kingdom first, Vera Podguzova, the director of external communications at the Russian Export Center (REC), told Sputnik.

    "In Europe, we have singled out Germany and the United Kingdom [for the promotion of the brand]. We are expecting to gradually begin our campaign [in Europe]. We are talking about 2017-2018," Podguzova said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    The PR head said that the project was oriented primarily toward Asian markets as the most promising ones and the REC was interested in Latin America as well.

    Made in Russia logo
    © Photo: facebook.com
    Russian Export Center to Issue First Certificates for 'Made in Russia' Brand in June
    According to Podguzova, the RT broadcaster would provide media support to the project in Europe, but the promotion campaign might also include small events.

    At the forum held in St. Petersburg last week, the REC reached an agreement with RT on the promotion of the brand, as well as the production and placement of advertising. The broadcaster intends to use all of the means at its disposal, including sharing information about the brand with the subscribers of RT's video news agency RUPTLY.

    Related:

    Made In Russia Brand Deal to Be Promoted at SPIEF - PR Chief
    Russian Export Center to Issue First Certificates for 'Made in Russia' Brand
    ‘Made in Russia’ Brand to Get New Boost
    Tags:
    Russian Export Center JSC (REC), Made in Russia, Vera Podguzova, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok