Register
13:23 GMT +305 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Iranian oil technician, right, and coworker work at the oil separator facilities in Azadegan oil field, some 480 miles (800 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Tehran, Iran

    Russian Companies Express Interest in Developing 9 Iranian Oil and Gas Fields

    © AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 9220

    Following the conclusion of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Saturday, Iran's Deputy Oil Minister for International Affairs Amir-Hossein Zamaniniya talked to Sputnik about the prospects for Russian companies developing Iranian oil and gas fields.

    A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, in this July 25, 2005 file photo
    © REUTERS/ Raheb Homavandi/Files
    Iran Sees Russia as Priority Partner for Cooperation on New Technologies
    Iran and Russia inked a roadmap for cooperation in the energy sector at the 21st St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2017). These are intended to create favorable conditions for joint investment projects between the two countries.

    The roadmap was signed by Iran's Deputy Oil Minister for International Affairs Amir-Hossein Zamaniniya and Russia's Deputy Minister of Energy Kirill Molodtsov in a meeting between the joint energy taskforces of Iran and Russia at the 2nd meeting of the Russian–Iranian working group for energy cooperation under the permanent Russian–Iranian joint trade and economic commission.

    The roadmap came as the result of talks behind the closed doors between the Iranian authorities and Russian oil and gas companies, which presented their suggestions for the exploration and development of Iranian oil and gas fields.

    Sputnik sat down with Iran's Deputy Oil Minister for International Affairs Amir-Hossein Zamaniniya to discuss the issue.

    "It was my first time participating in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. I've used this unique opportunity to talk with the leading representatives of the oil and gas sector and economic structures: I had meetings with several directors of oil companies, and with the energy ministers of a number of countries. I participated in several plenary sessions with very interesting discussions on the prospects for the oil and gas sector," the Minister told Sputnik.

    One of the most vital issues which was discussed at the Forum, the Minister said, was the impact of the energy sector on the environment and the balance between the energy and the environment. Among the new aspects which were discussed was the role of oil and gas as fossil fuels after 2050.

    Iranian flag
    © AP Photo/ Ronald Zak
    Russia, Iran Should Step Up Cooperation in Media Sphere - IRNA Director General
    There is every probability that the percentage of oil and gas in the world's energy basket won't remain the same as it is today, at 80 percent, but still will be sizable, he said. Hence there should be serious investments into the development of the oil and gas sector. Interesting and innovative solutions to the oil and gas sector were presented at the Forum.

    Amir-Hossein Zamaniniya also commented on the meeting of the Russian–Iranian working group for energy cooperation, saying that the 6-7 largest Russian oil and gas companies have expressed their interest in developing nine Iranian oil and gas fields.

    They have already conducted preliminary studies and have evaluated all the necessary work. Some already have so-called Master Development Plans (MDP). Iran will now review and study these plans.

    The Minister noted that there is a very high potential for cooperation between Russian and Iranian oil and gas companies. He also expressed hope that the practical phase of cooperation will be launched in the nearest future.

    In a separate comment on the issue, Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mahmoud Vaezi, co-chairman of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission on trade cooperation, noted to Sputnik that one of the top priorities of the government of recently re-elected President Hassan Rouhani is the development of cooperation with Russia.

    The meetings between the Presidents of Russia and Iran, he said, had played an important role in this process.  During these meetings they set up very a sincere relationship, one based on trust. The setup of the Russian–Iranian working group on the joint trade and economic commission came as the result of these meetings, the Minister said.

    LNG tanker Al Hamra of Iran (File)
    © AP Photo/ Dita Alangkara
    Steps Ahead: Russia's Gazprom Outfoots Europe, Mulls LNG Plant in Iran
    He also pointed out the development of the trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, saying that their growth amounted to 80 percent. Large bilateral contracts have been signed in different spheres of cooperation, but the oil and gas sector remains the sector for the largest joint investments.

    Mahmoud Vaezi also noted that Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak has repeatedly visited Iran and had very fruitful talks.

    Iran is currently engaged in active negotiations with Russia's gas giant Gazprom on a number of large-scale projects.

    He praised the results of the Forum and the meeting of the Russian-Iranian working group and noted that the largest Russian and Iranian oil and gas companies have a very promising future. 

    Tags:
    gas fields, oil fields, oil and gas, exploitation, development, St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017, Amir-Hossein Zamaniniya, Mahmoud Vaezi, Iran, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok